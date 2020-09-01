Eloise Savan and i are going to miss you even more now but i know your with jesus and dancing in the streets of gold with all your loved ones that went before you . You are One of the very best people that i ever had the chance to be friends with . I love you just like my mother or grandmother..You were a joy to be around and talk to ..God will be proud to have you in his kingdom. Until we meet again im just going to say. See you later and talk to you again later. Love tom & van

Tommy English

Friend