Eloise Tinsley Tow Barnes, 88, of Cumming passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Eloise was a generous, strong-willed and determined lady who grew up attending church and loved singing gospel music.
She loved to bake and cook for her family, who especially loved her fried chicken and cakes.
Eloise was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Barnes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dorsey and Jessie Tinsley, R.W. and Melva Tinsley, Herbert Lee Tinsley and her niece, Dianne Tinsley.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Tow McClure; son, Ricky Tow; grandchildren, Thomas McClure, Troy and Lauren Tow, all of Cumming; sister-in-law, Dot Tinsley of Cartersville and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 27, at 1 p.m. in the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Ronnie Waters and Ruel Martin officiating. Interment followed at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 and from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Aug. 27.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
August 29, 2020