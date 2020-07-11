Dearly beloved widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Emmy Ehlers, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, July 6, 2020 in Milton. Emmy was a lover, a fighter, and the strongest woman this world could've ever known. Born in Lithuania, Emmy's family was forced to relocate to Germany when she was just a young girl, after Russia took over the Baltic States.
Emmy was raised in Germany and survived World War II Germany, while working for the German government at the young age of just 14. Following the war, she met her husband of 54 years, Kurt Ehlers, after he returned home from war. They raised their son, Norbert, in Germany until 1956, when they emigrated to the United States to Philadelphia, Penn. Their second son, Norman, was born there. Emmy was a homemaker and raised both boys while Kurt worked as a tool and die maker.
In 1971, The family relocated to Australia, for a short 6 months, before returning to the United States and living in Southern California until 1980. After California, Emmy and Kurt built a beautiful home on large land in Bend, Ore. Their home served as the epicenter of love and good memories for the extended Ehlers family until 2003 when they made their way to Eugene, Ore.
Kurt passed away in 2005 and Emmy continued her widowed days as a servant for others. She volunteered at her church, served as a friend and confidant for neighbors and family, and sewed quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, an organization that provides loving quilts to veterans who have been touched by war. Nothing made Emmy happier than when she was helping others. Emmy lived a tough but fulfilled life, serving the Lord. She was a pillar of strength and faith for all those she came in contact with.
She is survived by her children, Norbert, Norman, Andi and Cindy; her grandson, Kurt Ehlers; great-grandsons, Evan and Harrison. She is smiling down upon us now with her mother Anna, her father Ludwig, her husband Kurt and is resting comfortably in God's care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation, in Emmy's name, to the Quilts of Valor Foundation: qovf.z2systems.com/np/clients/qovf/donation.jsp.
Forsyth County News
July 11, 2020