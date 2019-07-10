Estelle V. Rhodes, age 88, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Greenville, SC, died peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born August 9, 1930 in Cleveland, SC to the late Willis and Geneva Lockaby Human. She was a retired property manager for U. S. Shelter Corporation and a member of White Horse Heights Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rhodes is survived by 2 daughters, Glenna Herrin and her husband Randy of Cumming, GA, with whom she made her home, and Stephanie Boyd of Gilmer, TX; 2 sons, Terry Rhodes (Karen) of Greenville, SC and Randy Rhodes of Gilmer, TX. Mrs. Rhodes is also survived by 2 sisters, Louise Trammell of Greenville, and Mary Bidwell, of Orlando FL; as well as 1 brother, Earl Human of Greenville, SC. Mrs. Rhodes was also the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
The family will receive friends from 3 – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia, followed by graveside services at 4 p.m. at Sawnee View Gardens, also in Cumming.
The family will be at the home of Randy and Lynn Herrin.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 10, 2019