Eugene E. Hamby (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Eugene E. Hamby, age 84, of Cumming, died on Nov. 10, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He was a self-employed brick mason, and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife; Marcelle Hamby, brothers; Harold Hamby, Herman Hamby, Olen Hamby, Top Hamby, Dorsey Hamby and son-in-law; Barry Samples. He is survived by his daughter; Cindy Samples, of Cumming, sister & brother-in-law; Sara & Brice Talley, of Cumming, grandchildren; Matthew (Margaret) Samples, of Cumming, Kelley(John) Mullinax, of Cumming, grandchildren; great grandchildren; Aiden Samples, Hunter, Landon, & Grayson Mullinax, Bradley Elrod, & Matthew Robertson. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craig Richard officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 13, 2019
