Eugene (Gene) J Stanford has joined his beloved wife of 51 years, Helen, in heaven on August 15. 2019, at age 83, due to Diabetes disease.Gene was born on July 15, 1936 to William and Gertie Stanford in Forsyth County, Georgia. Gene is survived by his 2 children: Roger and Randy. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, their 2 daughters Janet and Janice; his parents, and 7 siblings: Mary, George, Ralph, Mack, Lewis, Carrie, Robert. Gene was an avid member of Shiloh Church, where he found fellowship and strengthened his devotion to the LORD.
A celebration of life will be held at: Ingram Funeral Home between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Funeral services will be held on Aug.21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens and Mausoleum.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Dynamic Hospice, in Decatur, for their love and care, along with Ingram Funeral Home for their facilitation and support. They also appreciate Sawnee View Gardens and Mausoleum for their assistance in providing a peaceful graveside service with friends and family, as Gene is laid to rest beside his wife and daughters.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
August 21, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 21, 2019