Eugene (Gene) S. Wetter, age 92, of Cumming, (formerly of Queens, NY) died on March 22, 2020. Mr. Wetter was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Catherine Dudley Wetter. He is survived by his children Gene II and Mary Wetter, of San Diego, California; Kurt and Kelly Wetter, of South Carolina: Christine and Steve Case, of Cumming, Georgia: Catherine and Herman Autry, of Atlanta, Georgia: Barbara Williams, of Cumming, Georgia: Mark Wetter, of Cumming, Georgia: Karl Wetter, of Long Island, New York; William "Bill" Wetter, of Marietta, Georgia: brother and sister-in-law Richard and Anita Wetter, Florida. Many cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends also survive. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 25, 2020