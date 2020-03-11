Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Ruth Carpenter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugenia Ruth Carpenter of Cumming, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 on Feb. 4, 2020. Friends and family knew her as "Jean." She was born to the late Benjamin and Eunice Crook on April 2, 1934 in Taylor County, Georgia. Jean was the valedictorian of her high school senior class in Reynolds, Georgia and later attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and the Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She began a teaching career in the mid-1950s, a calling that led to more than 50 years as a Georgia educator. During her career, she taught home economics, math, science, and other subjects. She later worked as a substitute teacher at schools in Forsyth County, where she was beloved by students and regarded as a friendly fixture on campus. In 2014, at age 79, Jean was honored with an interview in the North Forsyth High School yearbook. The yearbook staff recognized her as an "institution" at the school and asked her to share her wisdom with future generations. "I want to be helping other people," she said. "I love being known around the schools ... Students will come up to me and say things like, 'You were the best sub I ever had' and that's great. I love it." Her career spanned nearly six decades, during which she experienced a tremendous amount of social change. In 1970, she moved from Atlanta, Ga. back home to Taylor County, where she raised her three young sons as a loving single mother. Stanley, Steve and Randy grew up singing and playing music with their mother, who was particularly fond of country songs and hymns. She played the piano at church and would share recordings of her music with her grandchildren, who delighted in hearing the songs their "Nana" could play. Her passion in life was helping young people and she had a profound effect on the lives of thousands. In 2016, at the age of 82, she finally retired from teaching in Forsyth County. She was a strong woman who loved fiercely, and her "boys" will miss her very much. "I would like to leave this idea: if you have a job to do, it's best to do it right," she told the North Forsyth High School yearbook, "You'll feel better about yourself, and you will always be happy." She is survived by a sister, Jackie; sons Stanley, Steven and Randy; two daughters-in-law, Deborah and Ellen; grandchildren Julia, Beth, Grace, Matthew, Ben, Emma and Daisy; and scores of loving relatives, students, and friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days including Long Leaf Hospice, Morrow Family Medicine, Lanier Place memory care unit, and Seasons Hospice. Her memorial service will be from noon to 4 p.m. March 21 at Sawnee Mountain Preserve (4075 Spot Rd, Cumming, GA 30040).

