|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Buice Smallwood.
|
|
Memorial service
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Evelyn Buice Smallwood, age 67, of Suwanee, GA died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Smallwood; parents, Artis and Louise Buice; sister, Frances Buice Gilbreth; and brothers, W. A. Buice and Jackie Buice. She is survived by her children, Sheri and Kyle Farris, Suwanee, GA, Stacy and Michael Baird, Dawsonville, GA, Tracy and Alvin Ingram, Cumming, GA, Keith and Jill Smallwood, Canton, GA, and Patrick Smallwood, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Cody and Holly Ingram, Christopher Ingram, Ethan Farris, Hayden Farris, Anna Bree Bridges, Katelyn Smallwood, Wyatt Smallwood, Josilyne Smallwood, Michael Casin Weston and Trevor Baird; two great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Patrice Buice, Canton, GA, Hazel and Bobby McDaniel, Buford, GA, Mary Smallwood, Buford, GA and Margie Smallwood Sweatman, Hoschton, GA; aunt, Betty Pugh Buice, Buford, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Smallwood was born April 15, 1952 in Buford, GA. She was a 1970 graduate of Buford High School in Buford, GA. She retired from Forsyth County News with over fifteen years of service. Mrs. Smallwood was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Alpharetta, GA. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hicks and Rev. Scott Sweatman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the curingkidscancer.org in memory of Evelyn Buice Smallwood.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|