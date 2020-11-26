Fairy Roper Higgins
Fairy Roper Higgins, 88, of Cumming, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at The Oaks on Post Road. Fairy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was born on Friday, April 1, 1932 to the late Doyle and Cleo Roper.
Fairy accepted the Lord at a young age and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
She loved spending time with her family, reading, woodworking, sewing and putting puzzles together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Higgins; children, Sarah Ann and Don Ricky; granddaughter, Sherry Higgins; and great-great-grandson, Lucas Collins. In addition, several brothers, sisters and brothers and sisters-in-law have also passed: Holbert (Adele) Roper, Egbert Roper, Ralph (Helen) Roper, Eugene Roper, Hoyt Roper, Peggy (Gary) Barrentine, Shirley (Charles) Gurley and Inez (James) Chadwick.
Fairy is survived by her children, Mike and Kathy Lamb, Larry and Sue Higgins and Jerry and Jyll Higgins; grandchildren ,Steve (Kristin) Lamb, Kevin (Cory) Lamb, Angie Thomas, Noah (Maria) Higgins, and Tracie Haage; and great-grandchildren, Carly and Calleigh Lamb, Reece, Reagan and Rylee Lamb, Loren (Nicolas) Collins, Andrew Thomas, Aaron Higgins, Brittany Hitt, Zachery Shumate, Elizabeth and Miranda Haage. She is also survived by her three great-great-children: Hayden, JJ and Ace. Other relatives include brothers and sister in laws, Eddie (Linda) Roper, Marcus Roper, Mary Lou Roper and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Ingrams Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Lamb officiating. The burial followed at New Harmony Baptist Church. The family received visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 28, 2020