Farrish Clay Holbrook, age 84, died after a long illness on April 9, 2019 in

Hammond, LA. He was born in Forsyth County, GA to the late Myrtie and Berry

Holbrook. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Marty and Brian Holbrook, and Loretta

Fitzgerald, mother of Brian. He is survived by his daughter, Trisha Dutcher (Wayne) of Pearl

River, LA; grandchildren, Nicholas Atkins of Pearl River, Brionna Longino (Jarrel) of

Decatur, GA, and Hunter and Emily Holbrook of Flowery Branch, GA; Linda Mullinax of Duluth

GA, mother of Marty and Trisha; and two great grandchildren also survive.

In 1986 he became owner and operator of Atlanta Locators and Recovery until his illness. He loved the "Dawgs" and Atlanta Braves.

Per his request, no service was planned.

