At age 100, Florence Alexandrina Paul died peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Cumming, GA. She was born on June 1, 1919, in Manzanilla, Trinidad, and is the fifth of seven children to John and Rebecca Derrick.

She married Julius Paul in June of 1941. She has been a loving and devoted mother to seven children: Julia, Vanessa, Gerald, Nimroy, Veronica, Anslem and Jennifer.

Florence was very peaceful and touched the hearts of all whom she had the pleasure of meeting. As she aged, she became best friends with all her children and later on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an advisor and confidant with the wisdom of Solomon. She would judge every case on its merit and give the required advice. If I could describe Florence in one phrase, I would say

'Florence truly was a Phenomenal Woman'.

She lives on in the lives of six of her seven children, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law and her many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with a viewing at 10a.m., at St. James Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

