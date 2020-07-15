1/
Frances Mae McGuire
Frances Mae McGuire, age 80, of Cleveland, died on July 11, 2020 at Northside Forsyth Hospital of an unexpected illness.
She is survived by her son Scott (Claire) Whitt of Cleveland; daughter, Amy McGuire of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Day, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, from 1-4 p.m., Thursday, July 16, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday,  July 17. Private services for the family will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 15, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
JUL
17
Service
01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
July 14, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
