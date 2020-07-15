Frances Mae McGuire, age 80, of Cleveland, died on July 11, 2020 at Northside Forsyth Hospital of an unexpected illness.
She is survived by her son Scott (Claire) Whitt of Cleveland; daughter, Amy McGuire of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Day, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, from 1-4 p.m., Thursday, July 16, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17. Private services for the family will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 15, 2020