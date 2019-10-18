Frank L. Woodard, Jr., age 79, formerly of Hayesville, NC and Cumming, GA, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his three children Frank L. (Sonny) Woodard, III of Hayesville, NC; Tara Woodard Bolton of Blue Ridge, GA; Laina Woodard (Craig) Smith of Madison, MS. Grandchildren Haley Woodard Revis, Chloe Woodard (Seth) Marshall, Jonathan (Lindsey) Bolton, Allison Bolton (Eric) Breedlove, Abbey Bolton and Avery Joan Smith. Niece and nephew Michael Clure and Anne Clure Sorrow, both of Cumming. Eight great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends also survive. Frank was born September 21, 1940, in Spruce Pine, NC and was raised in Banner Elk, NC. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank L. Woodard, Sr. and Nettie Kitchens Woodard Ledford, step-mother Polly Huskins Woodard, siblings Charles and Marjorie; wife of 33 years, Joan Phillips Woodard of Cumming, GA; in-laws Ernest and Hallie Brannon Phillips; sister-in-law Jacqueline Richardson; son-in-law Billy Lewis Bolton. After his wife's sudden death in 1994, he began a special friendship with Edna Dianne Stroup of Alpharetta, GA, who still survives. He is also survived by Dianne's children, Meredith Stroup (John) O'Neill, Angela Kent; predeceased by Tammie Brown. Grandchildren Chad, Justin and Matthew Brown; Misty Dull, Ashley Warren, Daniel Fox, Adrianna Hernandez, Austin and Gabriella O'Neill. Memorial services will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Cumming, GA this coming Saturday, October 20, 2019 at 3 pm, with a reception afterwards in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 18, 2019