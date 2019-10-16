Frederick Rowe Hodoval, age 85, of Cumming, died of natural causes on October 12, 2019. He was born in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota on November 30, 1933. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Marlys "Marcie" Hodoval. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Witt Hodoval, two children – Jodi Rehm (husband-Peter) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Scott Hodoval (wife-Suzi) of Lawrenceville, and four grandchildren – Devon Rehm, Connor Rehm, Haley Hodoval and Bradley Hodoval.
Fred graduated from South Dakota State University where he participated in ROTC and later served in the Korean War. He then began a career in non-profit fundraising with such organizations as Easter Seals, Illinois Benedictine College, and Starr Commonwealth Schools.
He was a former Rotarian of the Year in Marshall, MI, loved fishing, reading, grilling, gardening, playing cribbage and was a cigar aficionado. He was a showman at heart, participating in local theatre throughout his life. He was also active in the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cumming.
A private family service with full military honors was held for Fred Hodoval at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Memorial contributions are requested to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta by visiting online at choa.org/tributes. The family encourages friends to leave personal messages and sign the online guest book at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 16, 2019