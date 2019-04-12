Gary Dwayne Pennington, age 39, of Canton, GA, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born at Dekalb Medical on April 8, 1979. He is preceded in death by his adoptive mother, Cynthia Pennington, and birth father, Bill Porter.
He is survived by his children, Shea Pennington, Haleigh Pennington, and Dakota Pennington; fiancé, Pamela Wallace; step-children, Alexis Wallace and Jade Wallace; adoptive father and step-mother, Gary and Bonnie Pennington; sister, Eve Pennington Derstine; and birth mother, Marie Garnto; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 12, 2019