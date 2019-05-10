Gary Leach of Cumming, GA was born on 09/12/1957 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his life partner, Mitch Warren; his father, Clyde Leach (Janis); his sister, Julie Williamson (Mike); and nephews, Benjamin and Nicholas Williamson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Leach. Gary held a bachelor's degree in psychology from Georgia State University and a master's degree from University of the Rockies. He fought cancer until the last moment, never giving up.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made either to the or the .
Services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA on Friday, May 10th. Reception to follow.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 10, 2019