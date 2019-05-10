Gary Leach

  • "My deep sympathy to the family of Gary May fond memories..."
    - Rose Buford
  • "Many prayers to the family in this difficult time of loss...."
    - B Russell
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "My dear cousin, you fought a hard and long battle and yet..."
    - Valarie Brown
  • "I enjoyed talking with Gary at the family celebrations and..."
    - Theresa Harris
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Gary Leach of Cumming, GA was born on 09/12/1957 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his life partner, Mitch Warren; his father, Clyde Leach (Janis); his sister, Julie Williamson (Mike); and nephews, Benjamin and Nicholas Williamson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Leach. Gary held a bachelor's degree in psychology from Georgia State University and a master's degree from University of the Rockies. He fought cancer until the last moment, never giving up.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made either to the or the .
Services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA on Friday, May 10th. Reception to follow.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 10, 2019
