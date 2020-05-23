Gayle Walker, age 84, of Alpharetta, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1936, to the late Leslie and Ila Holt Southern. Gayle was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Gilmer County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh Walker.
She is survived by her children, Jana Walker (David) McCann, and Sonya Walker Kennedy; grandchildren, Kirsten Castro, Katherine Kennedy, Noelle Jajo, Victoria Kennedy Klein, and Nathan McCann; great-grandchildren, Adriana Castro, Alex Castro, Amelia Castro, Kairi Castro, Preston Jajo, Levi Jajo, Mason Jajo, and Jackson Jajo; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 24, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ellijay. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 23, 2020
