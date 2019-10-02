Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Bester Allen. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Allen was a 1959 graduate of Forsyth County High School, where he lettered in baseball for three years, and attended Southern Tech in Marietta. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 36 years of service, including the last 27 years as Assistant Postmaster and Officer-In-charge of the Cumming branch. He was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church for over 65 years and was baptized and confirmed in the church as part of the opening ceremony ofthe old Sawnee Valley Recreation Center swimming pool in Cumming by the Rev. John Ozley in 1954.

George loved his hometown and community; he was easily recognized in his green Chevrolet truck with a white cab he purchased new in 1972 and drove for the next 47 years. He volunteered many years as a youth baseball coach and as a director of the Forsyth County Youth Football Association in the 1970's

and 1980's. He was a loyal and hardworking member of the Forsyth County Lions Club for over 45 years,

serving a term as President and served almost two decades as Treasurer. He was a fixture in the Lions Club concessions booth at the annual Cumming Fair for as long as his health allowed, where he enjoyed seeing old friends and making new ones.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and loving grandfather whose greatest enjoyment was his grandchildren and their activities.

In addition to his wife Lynda he is survived by his children, Mr. and Mrs. Greg G. (Kim) Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Geoffrey (Lori) Allen, all of Cumming. Grandchildren Chase, Knox, Rylie, Ansley Kate, and Hayden Allen, step-grandchild Morganne Hester. Sister and brother-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Hugh (Nancy) Pirkle of Cumming. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Allen will be held on Saturday, October 5'h, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming with the Rev. Kathie Stasko officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 4'h, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 11a.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in memory of George be made to the Cumming First United Methodist Church General Fund or the Forsyth County Lions Club Charities.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

