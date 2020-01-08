Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Funeral service 2:00 PM McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George "Mark" Dunlap was born on June 22, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of George and Rosemary Dunlap and the nephew of Jim Dunlap He is survived by his sons mother, Janine Dunlap and his two sons, Brett (17) and Jack (14) of Cumming. Stepmother Carol Dunlap of Kansas City, Sister and brother in law, Vera and Bob Richards of Charlotte NC, Nieces Alecia Hogan, Jennifer Dunlap, Erin Meyer, Shannon Wardwell and nephews Paul Richards and Meleech Parker. Preceded in death by George and Rosemary Dunlap, parents; James Dunlap, uncle; Dennis and Cyndee, brother and sister in law; Andrea Richards, niece. Mark grew up in Kansas City, MO and went to North Kansas City High School, where he was a member of the Golf team. He attended University of Missouri at Kansas City. He was employed by Carolina Trim Specialties. Mark was fortunate to find two passions in his life-Golf in his early adult life and Scouting in his family years. Mark was a PGA professional at Smithville and Kearney Country Club and Deer Lake Country Club. He always had fond memories of playing golf with his Dad as a child, and playing with his friends throughout his life. When his oldest son, Brett was in first grade Mark became a Cub Scout leader for his den for Pack 200. The scouting world was something that Mark quickly became to love. Activities such a the Soapbox Derby, camping, hiking, Pinewood Derby and many other numerous activities. When his younger son, Jack got to first grade he immediately knew he wanted to lead his Den as well. Mark was extremely proud of his two dens, Fighting Eagles and Task Force, many of the boys going on to be Eagle Scouts or on their way currently to becoming Eagle Scouts. In the 2015-2016 Scouting year Mark helped found Pack 19 with the help of some amazingly talented Dads. With his love of special numbers he chose the Bible Verse Joshua 1:9 "Be Strong and Courageous" as what Pack 19 would stand for and embody. Pack 19 became and is still one of the biggest and most successful Cub Scout packs in the Northeast Georgia Council. After aging out of Pack 19 he then went on to be a Merit Badge Counselor with Troop 205 and then later with Troop 69. Friends and family are welcomed to attend visitation from 12 noon til 2 p.m. service on Jan. 11, service in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sign our online guestbook at

George "Mark" Dunlap was born on June 22, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of George and Rosemary Dunlap and the nephew of Jim Dunlap He is survived by his sons mother, Janine Dunlap and his two sons, Brett (17) and Jack (14) of Cumming. Stepmother Carol Dunlap of Kansas City, Sister and brother in law, Vera and Bob Richards of Charlotte NC, Nieces Alecia Hogan, Jennifer Dunlap, Erin Meyer, Shannon Wardwell and nephews Paul Richards and Meleech Parker. Preceded in death by George and Rosemary Dunlap, parents; James Dunlap, uncle; Dennis and Cyndee, brother and sister in law; Andrea Richards, niece. Mark grew up in Kansas City, MO and went to North Kansas City High School, where he was a member of the Golf team. He attended University of Missouri at Kansas City. He was employed by Carolina Trim Specialties. Mark was fortunate to find two passions in his life-Golf in his early adult life and Scouting in his family years. Mark was a PGA professional at Smithville and Kearney Country Club and Deer Lake Country Club. He always had fond memories of playing golf with his Dad as a child, and playing with his friends throughout his life. When his oldest son, Brett was in first grade Mark became a Cub Scout leader for his den for Pack 200. The scouting world was something that Mark quickly became to love. Activities such a the Soapbox Derby, camping, hiking, Pinewood Derby and many other numerous activities. When his younger son, Jack got to first grade he immediately knew he wanted to lead his Den as well. Mark was extremely proud of his two dens, Fighting Eagles and Task Force, many of the boys going on to be Eagle Scouts or on their way currently to becoming Eagle Scouts. In the 2015-2016 Scouting year Mark helped found Pack 19 with the help of some amazingly talented Dads. With his love of special numbers he chose the Bible Verse Joshua 1:9 "Be Strong and Courageous" as what Pack 19 would stand for and embody. Pack 19 became and is still one of the biggest and most successful Cub Scout packs in the Northeast Georgia Council. After aging out of Pack 19 he then went on to be a Merit Badge Counselor with Troop 205 and then later with Troop 69. Friends and family are welcomed to attend visitation from 12 noon til 2 p.m. service on Jan. 11, service in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. www.mcdonaldandson.com. Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Published in Forsyth County News on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close