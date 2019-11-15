Geraldine (Duncan) Richards, age 87 of Alpharetta, died on Nov. 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Melvin Robert (Bobby) Richards Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Rev. Melvin R. Richards, daughter, Dianne English (Michael) of Cashiers, and sons, Danny Richards (Jan) of Jasper, Ricky Richards (Emily) of Canton. She is survived by six grandsons, Brian English (Melissa) of Durham, Chad Richards (Jamie) of Jasper, John English & Lisa Bridges of Ashville, Casey Richards (Amy) of Ellijay, Kyle Richards (Deanne) of Ashburn, Sam Richards (Candance) of Cumming. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Cassidy Richards, Wyatt Richards, Eli Richards, Judd Richards, Callie Richards, Barrett Richards, Jase Richards, Kinslee Richards, and Everly Richards. She is also survived by beloved Caregiver Tara Head of Jasper. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019 at Longstreet Baptist Church with Rev. Don Westray, Rev. Casey Richards, Rev. Kyle Richards and Rev. Doug Carnes officiating. Interment will follow at Longstreet Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, from 2-9 p.m. on Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday. All aspects of her life centered around "HER" kids, from her precious Grand and Great-Grand Loves to her job as Milton High School Librarian, substitute Teacher at Freehome Elementary, and many years of dedicated service teaching Sunday School and VBS while supporting her husband as a Baptist Minister. Flowers accepted or donations to Longstreet Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 15, 2019