Gladys Hicks Mashburn, a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church, devoted mother, and woman of God has passed. Mrs. Mashburn past peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Henry (Billy) Mashburn, son-in-law Berry Satterfield, and her step-daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Jimmy Benson, and Marcile Mashburn. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Carolyn Satterfield her son Cole; Sara and Bengy Cagle, and their daughters Chelsea and Madeline; step-son, Marcus Mashburn and his daughter Ashley Mashburn; step-son, daughter-in-law and grandson, Paul, Missy and Will Mashburn; and granddaughter, Beth Benson Smith.
Mrs. Mashburn will be interred at Sawnee View Gardens in a private service for the family. Sunday September 15th a celebration of life will be held at Ebenezer Methodist Church at 2pm. All family and friends are welcomed to attend. The Rev. Danny Hyatt will be officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to her beloved Ebenezer Methodist Church be made in her honor.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 15, 2019