Gloria Evelyn "Nanny" Elzey (1941 - 2019)
Gloria Evelyn "Nanny" Elzey, age 78, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died on Nov. 14, 2019. Gloria was a member of Cumming Second Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, A. J. and Cora Barrett; sisters, Pauline Loggins and Betty Smith; brother, Jimmy Barrett. Survivors include her children, Tim and Kathy Elzey, Thomas Elzey, Tammy and Michael Martin, all of Cumming; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Martin, Jonathan and Jocelyn Martin, Corrie Anne Martin, Ashley Elzey and Travis Elzey; a great grandchild, Bentley Tanner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 17th at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 17, 2019
