Gloria J. Oys, age 89, of Suwanee, died at Lanier Village Estates, Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020. Born Sept. 2, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Robert John DuBay and Florence Davis.
After graduating from Washburn High School in 1948, she attended the University of Minnesota and later married her late husband, John Oys of Minneapolis, Minn., on May 11, 1949. They later moved to Atlanta, where John was an Eastern Airlines pilot and Gloria raised their two children while also growing her love for art with paintings and quilting, gardening, and being an active member of the Eastern Pilots Wives Association.
Gloria and her husband of 59 years, enjoyed their numerous retirement years together between Atlanta, and Crested Butte, Colo., where they spent time with loved ones and enjoyed many summer and winter activities such as skiing, fishing, hiking, and motorcycling. They also were avid world travelers, exploring parts of Africa, Europe, South America, and Australia.
Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Lucille DuBay; son and daughter-in-law, John D. and Pamela Oys; daughter, Renee C. Oys; grandchildren, Lori Reynolds and husband, Alan, Chris Oys and wife Meridith, Austin Oys and Kaysie Oys; great-grandchildren, Emily, Cody, Preston, Amelia, Wesley, Charlie and Ollie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory to be made to the Alzheimer's Association on their website at www.alz.org.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
May 20, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.