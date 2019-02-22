H. E. Harrison, age 83, of Cumming, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved trucking and worked for Florida Rock Tank Lines. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Nellie Harrison; daughter, Carol Harrison Taylor; sister, Patricia Holman.
Survivors include his wife, Lorene Harrison; children, Chris Harrison, Deborah and Gary Higbee, Bobby and Renee Nix; grandchildren, Emily Nix, Ethan Nix, Molly (Justin) Johnson, Chad Rymer, Tonya (Kevin) Dalrymple; great grandchildren, Weston and Nathan Nix, Hope Rymer, Sarah and Andrew Dalrymple; nephews, Tracy and Dennis Holman; niece, Patty Bramblet.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 22, 2019