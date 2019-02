H. E. Harrison, age 83, of Cumming, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a Veteran of the United States Army . He loved trucking and worked for Florida Rock Tank Lines. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Nellie Harrison; daughter, Carol Harrison Taylor; sister, Patricia Holman.Survivors include his wife, Lorene Harrison; children, Chris Harrison, Deborah and Gary Higbee, Bobby and Renee Nix; grandchildren, Emily Nix, Ethan Nix, Molly (Justin) Johnson, Chad Rymer, Tonya (Kevin) Dalrymple; great grandchildren, Weston and Nathan Nix, Hope Rymer, Sarah and Andrew Dalrymple; nephews, Tracy and Dennis Holman; niece, Patty Bramblet.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.