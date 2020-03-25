Hazel Ann Graham, age 87, of Cumming, died on March 21, 2020. Hazel was passionate about the Lord and loved children. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and flowers. She was a member of the Church of God and is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel L. and Pauline Gayton. Survivors include her son, Herman Lamar Jones; sisters, Dean Wehunt, Joyce Carney; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Runell Gayton; 3 grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on March 26, at the Alpharetta City Cemetery with Rev. Keith Graham officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 25, 2020