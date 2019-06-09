Helen Patricia "Pat" Simonelli, of Cumming, GA died on June 5, 2019, from a two-year fight with lung cancer.
She is predeceased in death by her parents, John and Helen Kern. Also, by her sister, Marion Kern. Pat is survived by her loving spouse of 55 years of marriage, Daniel M. Simonelli, Sr. She had three children, Lisa Simonelli (Trey) of Cumming, GA, Tony Simonelli (Wendy) of Cumming, GA, and Daniel Simonelli, Jr. (Vicky) of Cumming, GA. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd (Cumming, GA). Family will be available at 10:30 a.m. to receive friends and family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Forsyth County News on June 9, 2019