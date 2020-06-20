Helen Pruitt Honea, age 85, of Cumming, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a native of Forsyth County and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Irene Pruitt; her husband, Russell H. Honea; her brother, Carter Pruitt and her granddaughter, Amy Glover. She has worked at Parson's and her brother's business Pruitt's Furniture. Helen was a homemaker and seamstress. She learned to crochet at an early age and loved making things for her home and giving others pieces she had made. Helen loved her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Floyd) Thompson of Hoschton, Gail (Bob) Southwood of Cumming, Wanda (Tim) Glover of Cumming; grandchildren, Stephen Bradford, Jennifer Hamrick, April (Mike) Thompson, Russ Glover; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Herring, Marek Zubriski and Cora Hamrick; her brother and sisters-in-law, Harold and Kathleen Pruitt and Shirley Streetman along with many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with the Revs. Doug Carnes, Alan Sutton and Hal Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on from 6-9 p.m., Saturday and from noon until time of service Sunday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
