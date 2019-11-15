Herbert H. Banister, age 90, of Cumming, died at home on Nov. 12, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in Cleburne County, AL, he attended Heflin High School where he lettered in football and basketball and was a member of several school clubs. He later entered the U.S. Navy as part of Patrol Squadron Two (VP-2) stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, WA before deploying to NAF Naha, Okinawa to patrol the East China and Yellow Seas during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, he ventured north to the border of Kentucky and Ohio for work, where he met his wife Ella Frances Hunt. Together Herb and Fran moved south to Louisiana and then Florida where Herb joined International Paper Company's liquid packaging division. It was in Florida where they had and raised their only child, Pamela Jo. Herb retired after a transfer to Atlanta and 35 years with IP. He loved his family and many lifelong friends made in the Navy, at International Paper Company, and everywhere he lived. He and Fran enjoyed travelling throughout all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas, and were members of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Cartersville, GA. Herb was also an avid sports fan, particularly of the Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide! Surviving are his daughter, Pam Banister of Cumming, GA, and sister, Jane Banister Pugh of River Ridge, LA along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Fran of 55 years, and two sisters, Grace Pressley and Betty Childs. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 16th in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11am, at the funeral home the same day of the service. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, November 17th, at 1pm CST, at Edwardsville Cemetery, AL. Should you choose an alternative to flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herbert Banister to the . Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
