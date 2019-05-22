Hilda Faye Frix, 68, of Cumming died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Hilda was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed gardening. Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Frix, and her parents, Walter and Thelma Ward.
Survivors include her children, Derinda (Jeff) Bell of Douglasville, Karla (Robert) Williamdyke of Temple, Gary Bell of Douglasville, Neva (Michael) Fisher of Edgemoor, SC, Amy (Kristofer) Key, Lithia Springs, Philip (Casey) Frix of Cumming, Jamie Frix of Cumming; grandchildren, Jacob Parsons, Kayla Holcombe, Caleb Key, David Frix, Colin Fisher, Jessica Hatfield, Jeremy Bell, and Zachary Bell.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m Wednesday, May 22, 2019,. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Samples officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home Wednesday.
