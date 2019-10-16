Homer Ferrell Long, age 76, of Cumming, GA died on October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother & father, Ferrell Long & Miriam Henderson Long and brothers, Harold Long & Thomas "Red" Long. Mr. Long was a loving husband, father & grandfather and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter & fisherman who always greeted you with a smile and brightened everyone's day with a little joke or a tall tale. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pauline Long, of Cumming, daughter & son-in-law, Becky & Ronnie Brown, of Winder, GA, son; Mark Long, of Cumming, sister; Mildred Garrison, of Cumming, grandchildren; Benjamin Brown & Candice Brown-Fennell.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin, Rev. Toby Hamby, Rev. Danny Ray Martin & Rev. Randall Woody officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 16, 2019