Homer Jackson Day, age 81, of Cumming, died on Feb. 13, 2020. He was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who supported his family. Survivors include his wife, Mildred Day of Cumming; children, Lisa and Marcus Almond of Cumming, Jackie DeHart of Cumming, Darryl and Mandy Day Cleveland, Rhea and Allen Poole of Cumming; sister, Broncille Croy of Dahlonega; brothers, Herbert Day of Gainesville, Cecil Day of Dahlonega; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin and Rev. Sam Rickett officiating. Interment will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-9 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 16, 2020