Howard Webster Gardner, age 83, of Cumming, died on Oct. 14, 2019. Howard was born in 1935, to the late Sherman and Dora Gardner. He was a member of Cumming Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. Howard served his country and family proudly while being in the National Guard. He was a Fulton County Fire Department retiree. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 3 brothers; 1 sister; and great grandson, Khade Forehand. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara Gardner; children, Donna (Stan) Vaughan, Ken (Kim) Gardner, and Kelly Bullard; grandchildren, Katie (John) Lumpkin, Taylor Vaughan, Joey (Donna) Gardner, MacKenzie (Ted) Lakus, Chad (Faith) Forehand, Ana (Matt) Allen, Emily Bullard, Molly Bullard, and Murphy Bullard; great grandchildren, Jordan Lumpkin, Makayla Sigmon, Zachary Sigmon, Pacey Gardner, Kholbey Hippolite, Isabella Allen, and Victoria Allen; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at Ingram Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Firefighter's Burn Foundation or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
