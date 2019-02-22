Hugh Francis "Bud" Fitzpatrick, of Cumming, GA, died on February 18, 2019. Hugh was born on August 4, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA.
Hugh is predeceased in death by his loving wife, Julia Ann (Cardosa) Fitzpatrick. Also, predeceased in death by his parents and sister.
Hugh was survived by his children, Hugh "Buddy" and Mary Fitzpatrick of Boynton Beach, FL, Kathleen Schuler of Cumming, GA, Anne Marie and Michael Long of Cumming, GA, and Sean and Michelle Fitzpatrick of St. Petersburg, FL. Hugh is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, Angela Fitzpatrick, Meghan Schuler, Erin Schuler, Jacqueline and Austin Taylor, Cody Long, Timothy Long, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Visitation will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. following the service at Georgia National on March 5, 2019.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 22, 2019