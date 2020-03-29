Irene James-Hall, age 95, of Cumming, died on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Bradford James & John Hall, brothers & sisters; Rudy Anglin, Randal Anglin, Imogene Ariail, Laura Mae Anderson, Pauline England, Mildred Bolton, & Sybil Anglin. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law; Cheryl & Glenn Vaughan, of Cumming, grandchildren; Kimberly Jarrett (Marvin), Ally Vaughan, great grandchildren; Brittany Norris & Hailey Jarrett. Private family graveside services are scheduled for Monday. Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 29, 2020