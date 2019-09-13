Irene Yarbrough, 93, of Ft. Worth, TX, formerly of Cumming, died on Sept. 8, 2019. Irene was the second oldest member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Yarbrough; parents, Sonny and Montaree Major; sister and brothers, Marie (Carl) Sneed, J.M. (Bertha) Major, Hurchel (Eloise) Major, Jerry Major; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, C.W. Yarbrough, Gail Major, Geraldine and James Jennings. Survivors include her son, Edwin (Ann) Yarbrough; grandsons Andy (Allison) Yarbrough and Chuck (Kelly) Yarbrough; great grandsons, Tucker, Hudson, Cannon and Cooper; sister, Lois Yarbrough; brother, Kenneth Major; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2019 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Davis, Rev. Brody Hughes and Rev. Dusty Holtzclaw officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, c/o Sheila Clark, 6195 Dahlonega Highway; Cumming, GA 30028.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 13, 2019