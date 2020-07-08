J. Rodney Hansard, age 91, of Cumming, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a member of River of Life Church of God. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Goel and Gertrude Hansard; sister, Bernice Wood; brothers, William N. Hansard, Dewitt Hansard and Elwin Hansard. He was also a lay minister who held many positions over the years ranging from youth pastor, church clerk, Sunday School teacher and trustee.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arthurlene Hansard, of Cumming; children, Doctors Stephen (Deborah) Hansard of Carrollton, Sarah Hansard of Cumming, Vernon (Cindy) Hansard of Cumming and Kelly Symmes of Cumming; grandchildren, Dr. S. Coleman, "Cole," (Christy) Hansard, Dr. Stephanie (Colin Vinson) Hansard, Seth (Alice) Hansard, Michael "Van" Boruk, William (Denise) Hansard, Webb Hansard (fiancée, Maria Bagwell), Christopher Symmes, Amanda Kaissieh, Emily Symmes; five great-grandchildren; brother Emory Hansard; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were held on at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Bailey and the Rev. Rodney Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb, 1605 Roberta Dr, SW, Marietta, GA 30008.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 8, 2020