Jacquelyn Phillips Richardson, of Cumming, died on May 7, 2019. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Jacquelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Hallie Phillips, and her sister, Joan Phillips Woodard.
Jacquelyn is survived by her son and daughter in law, Michael (Claudia) Clure of Cumming; daughter and son in law, Anne (Phil) Sorrow; grandchildren, James Sorrow, John Sorrow, Empress Clure, Ernest Clure; great grandchildren, William Sorrow, Jesslynn Sorrow; aunt, Barbara Brannon; brother in law, Frank L. Woodard Jr; nieces and nephew, Tara Bolton, Laina Smith, Frank "Sonny" Woodard III, and many other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Sutton and Rev. Jerry Frazier officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday, and will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 10, 2019