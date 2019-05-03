James Carl Barnes, age 62, of Gainesville, GA died April 26, 2019. He was a loving father who loved his children and enjoyed life.
He is survived by his son, Davin Barnes, of Elberton, GA; daughter, Lilli Barnes, of Elberton, GA; sisters, Mary Ann Majors and Kathleen Cummings, of Sugar Hill, GA.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, Georgia 30040, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 3, 2019