Mr. James Carl Grant, Jr., age 81, of Cumming, died on Dec. 5, 2019. Mr. Grant grew up in Doraville, Georgia and attended Chamblee High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Canberra. Upon leaving the Navy, Mr. Grant found the love of his life, the late Mary Wilson Grant, and worked several jobs including General Electric, the US Postal Service, and Galloway Hardware Store. He discovered his passion for construction and spent his career in commercial building and property management. After retirement, the couple moved to Cumming where he enjoyed their life together tending to their flower and vegetable gardens. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passions included carpentry and gardening. The couple attended North Peachtree Baptist Church and First Redeemer Church for many years. Later, Jim attended Concord Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Cumming. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary, his parents, Lillie and James Grant, Sr. Mr. Grant is survived by son, Gregory Grant and his wife Diane; and daughter, Ginger Grant Salmon and her husband Slade and his six grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor and Taylor Grant and Micah, Mckenna and Masyn Salmon. The Grant family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Rev. Skeeter Thompson will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care at www.communityhospice.com . Condolences may be expressed online at www.mcdonaldandson.com .
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 8, 2019