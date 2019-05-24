James Christopher DeLamater, age 59, of Cumming, died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Chris was a former Captain with the Forsyth County Volunteer Fire Department and a member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen DeLamater.
Survivors include his wife, Gina DeLamater; children, Jade DeLamater and Jordan DeLamater, all of Cumming; grandchildren, Ava Johnson and Aubrey Coffey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Sharon DeLamater of Marietta, Walt and Sally DeLamater of Cumming, Russ and Judy DeLamater of Acworth, and Bob DeLamater of Cleveland, GA; and several other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Gober officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens, https://sawneeview.com.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 24, 2019