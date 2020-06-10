James Everett Brackett, of Flowery Branch, died peacefully on June 6, 2020, at the age of 91, due to complications from a stroke. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with a strong faith, a kind word for everyone, and a positive outlook on life. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Brackett, mother, Ethel Brackett and his sister, Katherine Darnell of Cumming.
Everett was born in Cumming on Oct. 12, 1928 where he lived until he graduated from high school. He served his country in the Army, including a tour of duty in Germany before he was honorably discharged. Everett was employed at Cagle's Inc., in a variety of positions, for more than 50 years. In his spare time, Everett enjoyed working in his yard and growing vegetables in his garden. He always went out of his way to help people in need. His presence will be missed by all who knew him.
Everett is survived by his loving and loyal wife of 69 years, Evelyn. They were married on July 29, 1950 in Cumming. They lived for many years in Lilburn, while raising their family. After retirement, Everett and Evelyn moved to Flowery Branch, where they enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of their labor with family and friends. Everett was a dedicated member of Christ Place Church.
Everett is also survived by his two children, Stephen Brackett of Bath, Maine and Deborah Brackett of Buford; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Day of Windham, Maine, Katherine Brackett of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Michael Brackett of New York, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Olivia who both reside in Windham, Maine; and his sister, Irene McWhorter and her family of Cumming.
A graveside service will be held on at 1 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday the hour prior to the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020
Everett was born in Cumming on Oct. 12, 1928 where he lived until he graduated from high school. He served his country in the Army, including a tour of duty in Germany before he was honorably discharged. Everett was employed at Cagle's Inc., in a variety of positions, for more than 50 years. In his spare time, Everett enjoyed working in his yard and growing vegetables in his garden. He always went out of his way to help people in need. His presence will be missed by all who knew him.
Everett is survived by his loving and loyal wife of 69 years, Evelyn. They were married on July 29, 1950 in Cumming. They lived for many years in Lilburn, while raising their family. After retirement, Everett and Evelyn moved to Flowery Branch, where they enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of their labor with family and friends. Everett was a dedicated member of Christ Place Church.
Everett is also survived by his two children, Stephen Brackett of Bath, Maine and Deborah Brackett of Buford; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Day of Windham, Maine, Katherine Brackett of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Michael Brackett of New York, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Olivia who both reside in Windham, Maine; and his sister, Irene McWhorter and her family of Cumming.
A graveside service will be held on at 1 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday the hour prior to the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.