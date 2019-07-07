James Hugh "Bushhog" Elzey, age 78, a lifelong resident of Forsyth County, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. James was a loving father and grandfather. He retired from General Motors and also raised chickens for Tyson Foods. James was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his horses and spending time outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Equilla "Jack" Elzey.
Survivors include his children, Tim and Kathy Elzey, Tammy and Michael Martin, and Thomas Elzey, all of Cumming; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Martin, Jonathan and Jocelyn Martin, Corrie Anne Martin, Ashley Elzey and Travis Elzey; a great grandchild, Bentley Tanner; brothers and sisters, Ann and Glen Carden of Calhoun, GA, Amos Elzey of Cleveland, GA, Dean and Velma Elzey, Jerry and Nell Elzey, Donald and Sharon Elzey, all of Cumming, and Bruce Elzey of Florida; and special friend, Edna Collins of Dahlonega, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Davis and Rev. Dennis Bottoms officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, and will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
"Keep the horses saddled, we'll ride again with you some day."
