James Lewis Disspain, age 79, of Dahlonega, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
Mr. Disspain was born on Aug. 5, 1940 to the late Rufus Henry and Margaret Geneva Rider Disspain. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Helen Chastain Disspain, and son Melvin Rickett. Mr. Disspain was a member of the Weekend Gold Miners and Hightower Baptist Church. He loved coon hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Survivors include his son and daugher-in-law, David Bryan and Debbie Disspain, James Disspain and Danny Disspain, all of Dahlonega; brother Daniel Disspain of Dahlonega; grandchildren, Savanna Shepard, Casey Rickett, Samantha Disspain, April Disspain and Amber Lee Disspain; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Revs. Eddie Cain and Gary Wiley officiated. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park Cemetery.
To share a memory of James or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 13, 2020
Mr. Disspain was born on Aug. 5, 1940 to the late Rufus Henry and Margaret Geneva Rider Disspain. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Helen Chastain Disspain, and son Melvin Rickett. Mr. Disspain was a member of the Weekend Gold Miners and Hightower Baptist Church. He loved coon hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Survivors include his son and daugher-in-law, David Bryan and Debbie Disspain, James Disspain and Danny Disspain, all of Dahlonega; brother Daniel Disspain of Dahlonega; grandchildren, Savanna Shepard, Casey Rickett, Samantha Disspain, April Disspain and Amber Lee Disspain; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Revs. Eddie Cain and Gary Wiley officiated. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park Cemetery.
To share a memory of James or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 13, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.