My memory of times with Jim are wrapped up in various adventures with his wife, his daughter Dana, and Dana’s husband Robin. The four of them were always up for a new trip or a delightful and delicious meal and I was always grateful when I got to join in.



While Jim will be missed, I’ll glad he is out of pain and I extend my heartfelt wishes to Jackie, Dana, and Robin for peace and comfort in the midst of this loss.

John Blevins

Friend