James Russell "Rusty" Henderson, age 46, of Cumming, GA, died on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Rusty was a member of Beaver Ruin Baptist Church. He was an Army medic and worked at Brooks Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. He attended North Georgia College and loved the mountains. Rusty enjoyed all outdoor activities such as mountain biking, canoeing, hiking and trout fishing. He also was a self-proclaimed outdoor guide and snipe hunter. He loved his dogs, Hagen and Chestatee. Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleburne Henderson, Marvin R. and Katherine Counts; uncles, Oliver Counts and David Bealle.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Kathy Henderson; girlfriend, Amy Moss; sisters and brothers in law, Jodi (Raul) Toledo, Jamie (Jason) Watkins; his twin brother and sister in law, Robbie (Molly) Henderson; grandmother, Kathleen Henderson Heard; 17 nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Janet Henderson Bealle, Norman (Hilda) Counts, Macy Counts, Mary Counts, Peggy Dover; countless friends and other relatives.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Millwood, Roger Shadburn, and Silas McGhee officiating.
The family received friends from 3 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In Rusty's memory the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local youth sports organization to benefit under-privileged children.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on June 14, 2019