James Thomas (Tom) Brown, age 69, of Canton, went to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born in Atlanta on Sept. 1, 1950 to Boyd and Nellie Brown.
Much of his childhood included time in the yard with horses, dogs and cows while playing with his sister and cousins.
He graduated from Sequoyah High School in 1968. In 1972, Tom married his wife, Cheryl, and they moved to Alpharetta where they raised their four children.
Tom spent 20 years working at Firestone in Doraville, but later transferred to Fulton County Schools where he retired with the maintenance and mechanics department in 2015.
He loved his four children dearly and treated his son and daughters-in-law like his own, but his five grandchildren were truly his pride and joy!
He attended almost every event his grandchildren were a part of - always on the front row or with the best seat in the house. And he could somehow always see better than the umpire or referee!
He loved his regular Saturday morning breakfast at Chick-fil-A with his father-in-law, Carl. He also loved ice cream, especially homemade and loved his farm animals too, (especially when they made a great steak).
He was a faithful husband, an amazing father, an incredible grandfather, a great brother, a dearly loved son-in-law, a loving uncle, a hard worker and a loyal friend, but most importantly he was a child of God. He loved Jesus, He was his savior.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his children, Staci Brown, Mandi and Pepper Holcombe, Clint and Kerri Brown, and Matt and Tera Brown; his five grandchildren, Blake, Brooke, Evan, Bo and Megan; his sister, Jean Smith; his nieces Hannah (Ryan and Rhett) Seaton and Raechel Smith; his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Louise Lovett, along with many cousins and extended family. He will be deeply missed by those that love him and all those that called him a friend.
A celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Canton Funeral Home And Cemetery At Macedonia Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
April 18, 2020
Published in Forsyth County News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020