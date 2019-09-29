Mr. James "Jim" William Story age 81 of Plantation South Blairsville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday September 26, 2019 following an extended illness. Mr. Story retired from the US Army as Lt. Col. With over twenty three years of service. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Jim loved traveling with his wife all over the US and abroad. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Mr. Story was a member of the Day of Grace Baptist Church.
Surviving Mr. Story are his loving wife and best friend, Pat Story of Blairsville, three children, Carol Medlin of Dahlonega, Kristen and Ron Williams of Ball Ground, Brent and Dee Dee Edwards of Autaugaville, AL., two brothers and sisters in law, Richard and Sue Story of Danville, AL., Carlton and Nancy Story of SC., sister in law, Sondra Bailey of Cumming, GA., five grandchildren, Michael Medlin, Emma Hester, Abby Hester, Carson Edwards and Madison Williams, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm from the Day Of Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Rudy Tribble officiating. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Day of Grace Baptist Church in Jim's memory. Military Honors will be presented by the North GA Honor Guard. Interment and graveside services will follow on Monday Sept. 30, 2019 at 9:00 am from the GA National Cemetery. The family will meet with friends following the services at the church. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Sept. 29, 2019