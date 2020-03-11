Jane B. Chambers

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Obituary
Jane B. Chambers, age 88, of Cumming, died on March 6, 2020. Jane was a local artist in Forsyth County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene M. Chambers. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Martin K. and Sharon Chambers, Cortney M. and Yoko Chambers; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Mary Brooks; sister, Barbara Thompson; several nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Deborah Long and several special friends. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on March 8, at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Dennis Bottoms officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on March 8, at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 11, 2020
