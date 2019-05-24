Mrs. Jane Frazier Agnew, formerly of Cumming, GA, and Orangeburg, SC, died on May 17, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Agnew was born on August 31, 1934, in Natchez, MS, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bob F. Frazier. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and Texas Woman's University in Denton, TX. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg until she moved to Cumming, GA, in 2005, when she became a member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained Deacon and Elder. She was also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, LA, and served on the executive committee of Audubon Girl Scout Council in Baton Rouge. In Orangeburg, she was a member of P.E.O, a volunteer at The Regional Medical Center, and a mentor at Mellichamp Elementary School. Mrs. Agnew was the widow of David Frazer Agnew, and is survived by four daughters: Caroline, her husband Randy Brazzel of League City, TX, and their sons, Nicholas and Timothy; Amy, her husband Nate Pihlstrom of Colorado Springs, CO, and their children, Emily, Eric, Nathan and Anna; Margaret, her husband Sam Lynch of Cumming, GA, and their children, Charlie and David Nelson; and Kate, her husband Jim Moore of Florence, SC, and their daughters, Mary Frances and Lucy. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles C. Kempinska, of Natchez, MS, two nieces and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to , First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, SC, or McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 24, 2019