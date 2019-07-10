Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Grimes (Hollis) Bowline. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Grimes Hollis Bowline

March 2, 1945 – July 4, 2019

In her own words…

Having had ample time to consider my mortality, I decided to write what are, indeed, my final words! On a cold, blustery March 2, 1945, I was born in Detroit, MI, where my Dad was doing his medical residency. Alas, Mama wanted an audience for her new beautiful baby so they moved back to Enterprise, AL, when I was two. There I grew up, the oldest of five in a loving and frequently chaotic home!

I attended the University of Alabama and was scholarship chairman for Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Over the years, I acquired two graduate degrees there and began a 26-year teaching career in English, and my first love, Library/Media Services. My last 22 years were at Northview High School in Dothan as a Media Specialist--a job I loved. There I served as Key Club sponsor and treasurer of the NHS band.

I raised my girls in Dothan, where we three "Hollis Girls" grew up along with sister, Ann Thompson's family, and best friend, Sharon Church. While in Dothan, I was very active in the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre (SEACT), writing many programs, working on props and producing a few shows. I had a wonderful time working with my good friend, Larry Williams, in his catering business, and was also active in the First United Methodist Church.

In 1998, my life totally changed: I married kind, loving, and patient, Bailey Bowline and moved to Cumming, GA. There I served on the board of Trustees for the Forsyth County Public Library; volunteered with Meals on Wheels; was a member of the Sawnee Woman's Club; and enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and meeting friends for "happy hour!"

At the Pearly Gates, I'll be greeting my parents, Dr. James and Eleanor Grimes; my sister, Ann Grimes Thompson; my niece, Catherine Grimes Hornsby; and my dear brother-in-law, Ty Pasley. I'll also be watching over my husband, Bailey, and my precious girls, Allison Hollis Lewis and Kelly Hollis Nash, and grandchildren, Jackson, Cole, and Hayden Nash; my siblings, Sally Pasley, Dr. Jim Grimes (Debbie), Lucy Butler (Cy), and brother-in-law, Bill Thompson; and MANY well-loved nieces and nephews. I've also been blessed with a second family, Bailey Bowline, Jr. (Dayna), and grandsons, Ryder and Gray; and Laura Bowline Johnson and her children, Francie, Charlotte, Bailey and Grace. I have had a full and wonderful life and look forward to greeting you again when your journey ends. Until then, "Do not go gentle into that good night…!" Love, Jean

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19 at the First United Methodist Church in Dothan, AL. Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. in the Parlor. The service will be in the Sanctuary at 2 p.m. A memorial for her in Cumming, GA will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. at home of Dayna and Bailey Bowline Jr. on Sunday, July 21.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, First United Methodist Church, or Planned Parenthood.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.

